Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires 39,681 Shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,681 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC owned 0.80% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2,126.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Long Muni ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,659. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $21.80.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

