Lmcg Investments LLC Buys 2,091 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,894 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 6,375.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $34.88. 46,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,060,361. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average is $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $69.36.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

