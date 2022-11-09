Lmcg Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 358,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,191,000 after acquiring an additional 55,413 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22,509 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $80.65. 116,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,510,909. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.91. The firm has a market cap of $171.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

