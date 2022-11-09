Lmcg Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in Global Payments by 11,555.1% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,560 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,865,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 666.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 751,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,876,000 after buying an additional 653,698 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Global Payments by 7.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,018,000 after acquiring an additional 345,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,607,000 after acquiring an additional 326,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,082. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.99 and a 12 month high of $153.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Global Payments to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.55.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

