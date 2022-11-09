Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases 92 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.13. The stock had a trading volume of 48,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,936. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.75. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $129.80.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.