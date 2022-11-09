Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases 92 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.13. The stock had a trading volume of 48,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,936. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.75. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $129.80.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
