Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 187 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.78.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE AMP traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.55. 4,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,632. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $332.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.85%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

