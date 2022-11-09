Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 807 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,891,000 after buying an additional 761,882 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,711,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,592,000 after buying an additional 67,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,690,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,768,000 after buying an additional 341,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

EXPD traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.61. 34,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.49 and a 200 day moving average of $100.07. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.