Lmcg Investments LLC Trims Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,679 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $581,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 110.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 48,185 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 11.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Insider Activity

International Paper Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.30. The stock had a trading volume of 28,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,642. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.18.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

