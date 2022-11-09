Lokken Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 7.5% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 42,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 99,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $139.50. The stock had a trading volume of 29,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,109. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

