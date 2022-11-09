London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Trading 2.7% Higher

London & Associated Properties PLC (LON:LAS – Get Rating) rose 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.59 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.22). Approximately 10,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 45,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.21).

The stock has a market cap of £15.37 million and a P/E ratio of 325.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 20.39.

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

