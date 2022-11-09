Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 33,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 194,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.77%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.14.

Insider Transactions at Lumen Technologies

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.