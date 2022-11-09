Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LITE. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Lumentum from $107.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Lumentum Trading Down 16.2 %

Shares of LITE stock opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Lumentum by 465.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,840,000 after acquiring an additional 766,170 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,549,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lumentum by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,978 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lumentum by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after acquiring an additional 209,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 576.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

