Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 240,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 83,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Separately, Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lumina Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$116.67 million and a P/E ratio of -6.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39.

Lumina Gold ( CVE:LUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lumina Gold Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

