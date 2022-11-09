LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $621.08

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €621.08 ($621.08) and traded as high as €671.80 ($671.80). LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares last traded at €666.20 ($666.20), with a volume of 716,225 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MC shares. Berenberg Bank set a €710.00 ($710.00) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays set a €840.00 ($840.00) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €750.00 ($750.00) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($750.00) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €820.00 ($820.00) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €635.05 and a 200 day moving average of €621.09.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.