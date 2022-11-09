Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.36

Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.36 and traded as high as $11.84. Macatawa Bank shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 81,042 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Macatawa Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Macatawa Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 332.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Macatawa Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 649.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

