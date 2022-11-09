Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 115.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Kellogg by 137.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter worth $29,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 757,740 shares of company stock worth $55,529,210 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Stock Up 1.0 %

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,837. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.87. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.89.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

