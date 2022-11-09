Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 85.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Insider Activity

Juniper Networks Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $192,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 813,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,054,900.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $192,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 813,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,054,900.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,675 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.49. The stock had a trading volume of 23,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,625. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.