Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $230,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 18.0% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in American Electric Power by 18.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in American Electric Power by 3.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in American Electric Power by 9.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 138,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.11. 31,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,873. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 64.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.90.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

