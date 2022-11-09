Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $275,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,731 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Dollar General by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after buying an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $191,558,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 855,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,907,000 after buying an additional 435,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $86,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE DG traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $250.14. 9,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,327. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.71 and a 200 day moving average of $240.64. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

