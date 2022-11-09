Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $239,000 Investment in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Markel by 622.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,930,000 after purchasing an additional 51,358 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Markel by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 65,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 37,489 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Markel by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,903 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Markel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $894,883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 875.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $7.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,211.00. The company had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,950. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -124.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,163.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,251.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

