Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $263,000 Investment in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.1% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,418,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,418,771.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,675. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 1.8 %

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

JNPR stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.49. The stock had a trading volume of 23,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,625. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNPR. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.94.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.