Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in American International Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 22,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.05. 27,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,954,070. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.11. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $65.73.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

