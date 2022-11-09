Magic Internet Money (MIM) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.31 Million

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 9th. During the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00006158 BTC on popular exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $1.91 billion and approximately $3.31 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00550365 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,648.36 or 0.28667616 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars.

