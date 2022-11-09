Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Acquired by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,948,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162,870 shares during the period. Manulife Financial accounts for approximately 3.7% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Manulife Financial worth $33,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 312,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,510. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MFC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.