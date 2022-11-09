Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW) Trading Up 777.8%

Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (CVE:MGW – Get Rating) was up 777.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.79. Approximately 56,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,707,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Maple Leaf Green World Trading Up 777.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.79.

In other Maple Leaf Green World news, Director Wentong Gao acquired 372,000 shares of Maple Leaf Green World stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,005,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$113,584.10. Insiders acquired 691,900 shares of company stock worth $76,909 over the last three months.

Maple Leaf Green World Inc (Maple Leaf) is focused on eco-agriculture and renewable energy in the environmental industry. The Company is seeking opportunities to obtain an Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulation (MMPR) License from Health Canada and medical marijuana business in the State of California, the United States.

