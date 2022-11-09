Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,311 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRO traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.63. 566,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,569,835. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.19.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,406 shares of company stock valued at $11,422,636. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

