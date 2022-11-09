Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.76-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $880.00 million-$890.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $889.97 million.

Several research firms recently commented on MRVI. Bank of America cut Maravai LifeSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $46.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 14.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 41,846 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 291.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 593,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after acquiring an additional 441,489 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 17.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 150,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 22,075 shares during the period. 51.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

