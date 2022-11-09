Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.76-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $880.00 million-$890.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $889.97 million.
Several research firms recently commented on MRVI. Bank of America cut Maravai LifeSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.33.
Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $46.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71.
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
