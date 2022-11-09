Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Buys 50 Shares

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Markel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,215.26. The company had a trading volume of 33,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,857. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,163.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,251.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.52 and a beta of 0.75. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Markel Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 629,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $929,225,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $894,883,000 after buying an additional 23,165 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,693,000 after buying an additional 24,903 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.4% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,818,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 7.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,329,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

