MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) PT Lowered to $3.00

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.25% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.
MarketWise Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MKTW opened at $2.17 on Monday. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96.
Insider Transactions at MarketWise
In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 38,128 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $94,938.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,570,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,330.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Phraction Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in MarketWise by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 211,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketWise by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 104,466 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 31,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
About MarketWise
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
