MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) PT Lowered to $3.00

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTWGet Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

MarketWise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTW opened at $2.17 on Monday. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTWGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.48. MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $128.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketWise will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MarketWise

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 38,128 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $94,938.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,570,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,330.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Phraction Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in MarketWise by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 211,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketWise by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 104,466 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 31,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

