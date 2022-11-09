Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 710 ($8.18) and last traded at GBX 712 ($8.20). 61,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 340,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 726 ($8.36).
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($13.36) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 750.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 785.89. The stock has a market cap of £682.66 million and a PE ratio of 71,200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.
