Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MQ. Wedbush began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Marqeta to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Marqeta Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MQ opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 11.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marqeta by 18,806.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 18,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

