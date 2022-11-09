Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 24.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.11. 45,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,471. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.16. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

