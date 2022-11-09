Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.50 Per Share

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz anticipates that the company will post earnings of $10.50 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $10.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VAC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.50.

VAC stock opened at $139.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $110.08 and a twelve month high of $174.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,336.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 144,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

