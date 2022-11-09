Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.11-1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $581-611 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $617.17 million. Masimo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.38-$4.49 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MASI. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.29.

NASDAQ:MASI traded down $13.36 on Wednesday, reaching $109.71. 39,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,859. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Masimo has a 12 month low of $112.07 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.89.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Masimo’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 92.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after buying an additional 410,793 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 7.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 51.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 150,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,670,000 after buying an additional 50,828 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 4.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 18.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

