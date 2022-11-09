MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.41

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 43737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.
MassRoots Stock Down 6.1 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17.
About MassRoots
MassRoots, Inc engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
