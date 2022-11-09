Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Mastercard by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,182,000 after purchasing an additional 468,198 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 18.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,752,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,445,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,676 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $10.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.54. 179,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,694. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $303.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.26.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

