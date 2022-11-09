MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $590.00 million-$625.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $597.65 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.00 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCFT traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,656. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $413.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $217.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.11 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 62.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

MCFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 41.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 66.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Further Reading

