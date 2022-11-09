Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 2,492 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.73. 208,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,755,725. The company has a market capitalization of $87.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.78.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

