Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 3,800 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $261,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 49.1% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

MDT traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $80.23. 155,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,048,262. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $79.44 and a one year high of $123.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $106.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.56.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.