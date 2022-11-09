Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 685 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,346.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.66. The stock had a trading volume of 129,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,845. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDX. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

