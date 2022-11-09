Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 307.9% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 117.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.47. 34,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.21. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.