Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $6.24 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.2% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $137.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,844,966. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,690 shares of company stock valued at $46,121,941 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

