Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $6.99 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded down $6.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $487.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,473. The company’s 50-day moving average is $428.84 and its 200-day moving average is $427.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $328.20 and a 52 week high of $494.66. The firm has a market cap of $127.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.67.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

