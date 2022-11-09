Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,149 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,451 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,149 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 38.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after buying an additional 46,584 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $542,688,000 after buying an additional 155,051 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,701 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Comcast Trading Down 0.7 %

Comcast Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.67. 665,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,706,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average of $37.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

