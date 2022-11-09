McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s 8th Largest Position

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,128 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 3.4% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $38,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD remained flat at $278.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 96,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,214. The stock has a market cap of $204.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $279.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.45.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

