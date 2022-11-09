McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,520 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.7% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.53. The stock had a trading volume of 77,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,214. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $279.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.45. The company has a market capitalization of $205.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

