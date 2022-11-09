Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 145 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 33.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American States Water by 681.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American States Water by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American States Water

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,954.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American States Water Stock Performance

American States Water Announces Dividend

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $89.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.37. American States Water has a 1 year low of $71.22 and a 1 year high of $103.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American States Water from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on American States Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

