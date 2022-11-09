Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $254.33 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.82.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

