Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at $117,987,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $121,658,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 321.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,597,000 after buying an additional 1,827,966 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ovintiv by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Ovintiv by 2,114.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,420,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,757,000 after buying an additional 1,356,356 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OVV opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

