Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.3% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.65.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.